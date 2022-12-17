Google Chrome introduces price drop notifications feature. Details here

Google has introduced a price drop notifications feature on its web browser Chrome. Users will not have to refresh the page every day to check the price of any product. In a blog post on Thursday, Google said users can opt-in to receive an e-mail or mobile notification from Chrome if there is a price drop. This feature is currently available on desktops and Android devices in the United States.

"Next time you’re shopping, select “track price” in the Chrome address bar. You can manage the products you’re tracking through the side panel, or through the notifications you receive,'' the blog post said.

With the price drop notifications feature, users can instantly find discounts in their shopping cart. When items are added to the cart, Chrome will find available discount codes from the retailer and automatically show them at checkout.

"Just open the New Tab Page anytime you need to track down existing shopping carts and you’ll see available discounts there, too. Both features are now available on desktop, starting first in the US," the blog post added.

On a desktop, users can right-click on an image and then select "search image with Google Lens" to get results in the side panel. The results will show similar options from retailers and prices that fit a user's budget. Users will also be able to see if the product is in stock or back-ordered.

When users arrive at the checkout stage, Chrome will fill out all details automatically with previously saved information such as users' addresses or payment details from Google Pay. Also, Chrome will always check if users want to save their previously saved information for their next purchase.

(With inputs from agencies)

