Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades preview: BBL 2022 THU vs REN live streaming & channel, match prediction

REN vs THU Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The Melbourne Renegades will face the Sydney Thunder in match seven of the ongoing Big Bash League at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday, December 18. In their season opener, the Melbourne Renegades put up a strong performance, thanks to the key roles that the top Caribbean players played with both the bat and the ball. The southpaw's strong performance throughout the competition has greatly increased the Melbourne Renegades' chances to win the trophy. On the other hand, Sydney Thunders have made headlines this season for putting up the worst performance. They were bowled out for 15 runs in their previous match against Adelaide Strikers. Now, a strong mental attitude is required to recover from such humiliation.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders match prediction

Melbourne Renegades have a better chance of winning the game than Sydney Thunder because they have been in far superior form. In their previous match, the Sydney Thunders (THU) were bundled out for a score of 15.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders match details

The seventh match of the Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders. The venue of the match is Docklands Stadium, also known as Marvel Stadium. The match starts at 1:45 PM IST on December 18, 2022.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders predicted lineups

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (c), Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders full squad

Melbourne Renegades squad: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals).

Sydney Thunder squad: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, David Willey (withdrawn), Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

