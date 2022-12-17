WATCH: Spectator assaults a player during A-League match in Australia

Shocking scenes emerged during Melbourne City's A-League match with Melbourne Victory on Saturday night when a player was assaulted by a pitch invader. During the 20th minute of the match, a deluge of fans from both sides invaded the AAMP Parl pitch with players attempting to seek cover.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms which shows a pitch invader running towards City goalkeeper Thomas Glover and smashing a bin with full force on his face.

24-year-old Glover was left bloodied as blood trickled down from his face while he was taken off the turf. The match was suspended initially before being abandoned.

“The Isuzu UTE A-League Men fixture between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park has been abandoned as a result of the pitch invasion by Melbourne Victory fans, and the subsequent injuries to Melbourne City FC goalkeeper Tom Glover and the match official Alex King,” read a statement released by the Australian Professional League (APL).

Melbourne City FC took to its official Twitter account and gave an update about Glover's health stating: "Tom Glover is receiving medical treatment in the dressing room and likely has a concussion."

Match referee Alex King who was beside Glover when the attack took place also sustained a cut to the eyebrow.

This is absolute disgraceful. At other games they calmly walked out. There’s a way to make your feelings known. Nobody should feel unsafe attending/playing/refereeing a game. Disgusting. #ALeagues #aleague pic.twitter.com/DT1SVr3vfs — Jelisa Apps (@JelisaApps) December 17, 2022 ×

The videos of the incident showed hundreds of fans descending upon the pitch with flares being sprayed across the stadium. Others climbed on the goalframe and caused structural damage to it. The players, meanwhile were forced to enter the tunnel as a safety measure.

Football Australia (FA) condemned the action of the fans and said strict action will be taken soon.

"Such behaviour has no place in Australian Football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down."

Notably, fans of both sides had planned a walkout at the 20-minute mark after APL decided to sell the A-League Grand Final rights to Sydney for the next three years.

