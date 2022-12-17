Amid rumours French coach Didier Deschamps confirms Karim Benzema will not feature against Argentina

There had been several rumours doing the rounds claiming French striker Karim Benzema could return to the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina on Sunday. France’s coach Didier Deschamps has, however, confirmed the news that the Real Madrid striker will not be playing the final, and that Didier will concentrate on the 24 players who are in Lusail for the mega clash.

Benzema was originally part of the French squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022, but just ahead of the side’s first league game, he injured his thigh in the training and got ruled out. The recently-awarded Ballon d’Or winner was sent home and no replacement was announced. Now, after reports emerged that Benzema is back in training for Real Madrid, speculations started growing about his potential comeback.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the World Cup final, Deschamps put all those talks under the mat. Talking about Benzema and a few other players who are also out due to injuries, he said,

'It is not up to me to decide who comes to watch the game, former players or injured players, I focus on my squad and the players at my disposal,” Deschamps said. “We have lost three Christopher Nkunku, Karim Benzema and Lucas Hernandez and I lost them even though they were in the squad to begin with. So now I am focusing on my 24-man squad and they are the ones I will have at my disposal tomorrow.”

Earlier also when he was asked about Benzema’s potential return, Deschamps first cut a frustrated figure and then replied, ‘I don't want to answer that.’