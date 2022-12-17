Cops arrest 44 people in Jordan over protests against skyrocketing fuel prices

The police arrested 44 people citing their involvement in violent protests against the rising fuel prices in Jordan on Saturday. The protests were held all around the country and ended up claiming the life of a senior police official, according to Jordan’s security agency.

"Forty-four people who participated in the riots in a number of regions in the kingdom have been arrested and will be brought before the courts," the Public Security Directorate said.

The official statement added that additional forces were deployed by the government in order to keep the situation in control and accused “outlaws and vandals” of causing violence.

The senior official, who was killed in the town of Al-Husseiniya, was identified as Colonel Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh. He was serving as the deputy police chief of Maan province in Jordan.

Two other security officials were also shot but they are currently receiving treatment.

Jordan's King Abdullah II addressed the nation on Friday and warned that "anyone who raises a weapon against the state will be dealt with firmly". Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya also said "the security services are working to arrest the perpetrator and bring him to justice as soon as possible".

The fuel prices have skyrocketed in the past year with small businesses facing the brunt of the resultant inflation. The fuel used by trucks and buses has also doubled in price and that is the reason why transport companies have been taking active part in the protests against the price rise.