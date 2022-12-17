Who is referee Anthony Taylor? Know why FIFA has blocked him from the World Cup final because of Argentina

Controversies surrounding referees seem to have become a thing during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Media reports have revealed that FIFA blocked referee Anthony Taylor from officiating the most important match of the tournament between Argentina and France simply because he hailed from England. FIFA is desperate to avoid any accusations of bias, so they are refraining from appointing officials from countries that could be perceived as having negative links to competitors. It must be noted that alongside Michael Oliver, Anthony Taylor is one of England’s top-rated referees. FIFA had asked Taylor to stay in Qatar to officiate the World Cup grand finale, but now he is being denied this opportunity due to Argentina’s involvement.

Is Anthony Taylor anti-Argentina?

FIFA has blocked Taylor from refereeing France vs Argentina match on Sunday on the ground that he is from England and Argentina could question his impartiality. Argentina and England share conflict-ridden history over the Falklands war of 1982. The war is still a hot topic in Argentina, where people tend to have hostile views for England. However, FIFA has not suggested that Taylor’s nationality could influence his decision-making during the match. As per FIFA’s statements, he is being removed only to ensure that neutrality is never compromised.

What is the Falklands issue between Argentina and UK?

The Falklands war of 1982 was fought between UK and Argentina following an Argentine attack on the Falklands islands. In the aftermath of the attack, the British government sent a naval task force to engage the Argentine Navy and Air Force before launching an amphibious assault on the islands on April 5. The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with an Argentine surrender on June 14, handing back control of the islands to the British. During the war, 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders were killed.

UK vs Argentina conflict during the Qatar World Cup 2022

Argentina made headlines after their 3-0 semi-final victory over Croatia by singing Muchachos, a popular song about the Falkland Islands War. The song contains a reference to the "f***ing English" as well as a reference to the Malvinas, the Argentine name for the Falkland Islands. The song has become popular among Argentina's fans in Qatar, where it was reportedly the most-played song on Spotify this week.