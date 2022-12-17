'RRR' dethrones Rajinikanth's 'Muthu', becomes highest grossing Indian movie in Japan

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is rock solid when it comes to box office earnings. After raking in big numbers and praise from a worldwide audience, the magnum opus was released in Japan in October, and within just two months the film has now become one of the highest-grossing Indian movies in Japan. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer movie has dethroned Rajinikanth starrer 'Muthu', which stood atop of the Japan box office for 24 years. The film has achieved a new feat by earning JPY 403 million (Rs 24 crore) approximately at the Japanese box office. Rajinikanth’s 1995 film 'Muthu' was the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Japan, with a box office collection of JPY 400 million (approximately 23.5 crores).

"Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film's release." ❤️🤩''



The film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead has garnered immense love from the international audience and has become of the front runners of this award season. SS Rajamouli's film has made history by becoming the first Telugu film to nab a Golden Globe nomination.



The film earned nominations in two categories: Best non-English language film and best original song for 'Naatu Naatu.' Not only this, but the film has also nabbed five nods at the Critics' Choice Awards.



At the CCA, 'RRR' has won nominations in the following categories: 'Best Picture,' 'Best Director', 'Best Visual Effects' and 'Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song' for Naatu Naatu.



'RRR' is a fictitious story about two tribal leaders and their fight against British colonial rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran.