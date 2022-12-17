'He will be the next big batter from India after Virat Kohli' - Wasim Jaffer heaps praises on youngster

Former opener Wasim Jaffer feels current young batter Shubman Gill could be the next big thing in Indian cricket after Virat Kohli. Gill who scored his maiden Test hundred in the second innings of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh garnered attention from all over for his superb show. The right-handed batter played some classic shots en-route to his first century in this format, and Jaffer, who has been following Gill's career closely said with this hundred the monkey is off his back finally.

Jaffer said there is no doubt that Shubman is a class player, having showed already what he is capable in the past few series; Wasim added he is happy for the youngster and is sure that Gill will be the next big thing after legendary Virat Kohli in Indian cricket.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim said, "It is good that it came. He has missed out on a couple of opportunities before, but I am happy this monkey is off his back. He is a class player, I will probably go ahead and say that after Virat Kohli, he is the next big batter to come out of the Indian camp.”

Jaffer also feels Gill is an all-format player, and that given his style of play, Gill could be adjusted into the middle-order as well.

“He is a three-format player and I am hoping to see a lot more good things from Shubman Gill,” Jaffer added. “He has played in the middle order for his state team and he will get used to it. Openers getting slotted in the middle order is not a big deal because you are used to playing spin. It is the other way around which can trouble because when a middle order player is used as an opener, he is not used to playing the hard new ball on a fresh pitch. If Gill is slotted to bat in No.5 or any other position, I think he will be well suited to play there. As an opener, when you play bigger innings you play the old ball and the spinners on a wearing pitch. So I am pretty sure he will get used to it easily.”

Meanwhile, despite scoring a superb hundred in the second innings, Gill could well be benched for the second Test if Rohit Sharma is deemed fit and available for selection. As per India commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, there is higher of KL Rahul retaining his place in the XI while Gill could pave way for Rohit.