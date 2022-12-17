Elon Musk reinstates Twitter accounts of suspended journalists

Elon Musk has decided to reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended a day earlier after the billionaire accused of them of endangering his family.

In the second Twitter poll conducted by Musk, after the first went against his preferred outcome, an overwhelming majority of people voted to reinstate the journalists' accounts.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the Twitter CEO said.

On Thursday, over half-a-dozen tech journalists from reputed media houses like the Guardian, the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, among others, found their accounts to be defunct for allegedly breaching the company’s new rule about revealing people’s locations.

The new rule prohibits users from publishing “live location information” that would “reveal a person’s location, regardless if this information is publicly available”.

The people have spoken.



Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022 ×

It pertained to their coverage of a dispute between Musk and a user who ran a series of accounts that use publicly available flight information to track the location of private jets, including the one used by Musk. The ElonJet account was later suspended.

Musk alleged that these tech journalists had “doxxed” him by revealing information about the movements of his private jet.

However, several media houses refuted the claims saying that they merely published articles about Musk’s suspension of a Twitter account and did not include information about Musk’s real-time location, or the location of any of his family members.

Musk claims that reporting on this issue amounted to "assassination coordinates" against him and his family.

The billionaire reasoned that the decision to suspend the account was necessary after he claimed that a car in Los Angeles carrying one of his children was followed by "a crazy stalker" and blamed the tracking of his jet for the incident.