Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card is here!

Christmas is just around the corner and getting into the joyful spirit, Harry and Meghan have released their 2022 holiday card. The card featured a black-and-white picture of the Duke and Duchess of Success clicked at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. At the event, Meghan stepped out wearing an off-shoulder white body-hugging dress, while Harry was wearing a black formal suit. Along with the photo, the card reads: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card said. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year. Best wishes." "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The card was signed by both of them.

This time the couple chose not to feature their children, Archi and Lilibet, in the greeting card. Last year, Meghan and Harry shared the first glimpse of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on their official Christmas greeting card.



The family portrait shows the couple in a candid pose with their two children- Lilibet in Meghan's arms and son Archie sitting on Harry's lap.



Harry and Meghan's card was released three days after Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2022 Christmas greeting was revealed. The picture shows the Prince and Princess of Wales walking with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.



Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan are in the headlines for their recently released Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' and all the revelations they have made in the six-episode series.



This week, Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The first three episodes mainly focused on Harry and Meghan's romance and their attack on the tabloids. However, the final three hold a lot of drama, from Harry accusing his brother William of rude behaviour to Meghan's opening up about her mental health and the suicidal thoughts she had. Read more here: