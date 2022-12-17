BAN vs IND 2022: If Rohit Sharma returns, Shubman Gill might have to sit out, opines Sanjay Manjrekar

India captain Rohit Sharma is currently injured and out of the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. Rohit suffered a finger injury during the 2nd ODI in Dhaka and upon consulting the private doctor in Mumbai he was advised rest. The recent reports, however, have claimed that Rohit could get fit in time for the 2nd Test, starting December 22nd and will also be available for selection. If that happens, who should be sitting out, the current stand-in skipper KL Rahul or the century-scorer in the ongoing Test Shubman Gill? India commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has an answer.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Sanjay said if Rohit is fit and selected for the second Test, KL being the preferred opener could well retain his place while Shubman Gill who just scored his maiden Test ton could be benched.

"This guy (Gill) has got a hundred, he has looked good. Let’s imagine if Rohit Sharma is fit, KL Rahul and Rohit are your first-choice openers; you have to go back to Rohit Sharma. He is your captain. KL Rahul is not getting as many runs as he would like but they are not going to leave KL Rahul out," Sanjay said.

Even in the past we have seen players getting benched or worse dropped after producing excellent performances in their previous innings. The best example is that of Karun Nair, who despite scoring his maiden triple hundred against England in Chennai, 2016 was benched for incoming Ajinkya Rahane for the following Test in Mumbai.

Giving an example of the same, the former India player said, "Shubman Gill may have to sit out. Ajinkya Rahane, it happened with him once, I think. It has happened before Indian cricket."

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation as to whether will Rohit Sharma return for the second Test or not.