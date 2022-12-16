Top 10 world news: Modi, Putin hold phone conversation, Washington Post announces layoffs, & more

Kremlin informed on Friday (December 16) that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a range of issues of mutual and global interest. Indian prime minister's office stated that regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started on February 24 and led to massive food and fuel crises, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward.

The Indian ministry of external affairs has condemned Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his latest comments, calling it a “new low even for Pakistan”. In a recent interview, Bhutto was asked about India calling Pakistan the “epicentre of terrorism” and he responded that "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives". The comment sparked a major controversy on social media with users criticising the politician and the Indian government has come out with an official statement about it.

Russian forces on Friday launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine, with explosions reported in at least 4 cities including the capital Kyiv. Blasts and gunfire from air-defence systems echoed across the war-torn nation.

Authorities on social media reported explosions and missile strikes in Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih, southeastern Zaporizhzhia, and northeastern Kharkiv, a report by news agency Associated Press said.

Investors at Tesla have lashed out at its chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk for his distraction from the electric car company after its shares declined to hit their lowest levels in over two years on Wednesday. Musk, who took over Twitter in October, has diverted most of his attention towards running the social media giant.

World’s one of the largest freestanding aquariums placed in a hotel in central Berlin burst on Friday, spilling one million litres of water and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district.

The 14-metre-high cylindrical aquarium housed 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species.

According to reports, the incident at the AquaDom aquarium happened around 5.50 am (local time). The cause of the burst is being investigated.

At a town hall meeting on Wednesday, the CEO of The Washington Post, Fred Ryan, announced that there would be some layoffs in the first quarter of 2023 before leaving and skipping several important concerns from the audience.The Jeff Bezos-owned news organisation made the decision to shut shop on its Sunday magazine and lay off 11 employees.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks all set to retain his position as the leader of the country’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) despite major corruption charges. The veteran politician has been in the headlines for his involvement in a tax evasion plot but a motion for impeachment against him was completely dismissed after a parliamentary vote. The support is expected to continue from his party as the leadership vote will take place in Johannesburg on Saturday.

