Luka Modric could play Euro 2024 if Croatia qualifies, hints coach Zlatko Dalic

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has dropped a hint on the future of his team’s star midfielder Luka Modric. Ahead of Croatia’s match against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 for the 3rd place on Saturday, December 17th, Dalic said he hopes to see the Ballon d’Or winner Modric playing the Euros two years later in Germany.

While attending a presser on Friday, Dalic was asked about Modric’s future going forward, to which he replied, "I hope that he will be there (at the Euro 2024). I am looking forward to it. It is quite certain that he will there be but he will personally decide how he feels. I personally feel that he will be but it ultimately is his decision."

Modric has been a driving force for his team in this edition despite his age. Croatia, who reached the finals the last time in Russia, made it to the top 4 again where they lost to Argentina 0-3. After finishing second behind Morocco in their group, Croatia first defeated Japan on penalties in the last-16 and then shocked the world by beating five-time winners Brazil on penalty shoot-out in the quarters.

While they were trailing 0-1 in the second half of the extra time, Croatia made a comeback through a counter and equalised in the 117th minute and forced the game into the penalty shootout. Over there, they scored all of their four goals, whereas, Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their shots for Brazil.

Now since they have something to play for in the game on Saturday, Croatia will look to beat Morocco for the first time in Qatar World Cup, having played a 0-0 draw in their group opener earlier. Croatia, for the second time are playing the 3rd place play-off match with the first one coming way back in 1998 where they defeated the Netherlands 2-1.