Leo Varadkar to become Irish prime minister for second time

Indian-origin Leo Varadkar takes over the role of Ireland's Taoiseach this weekend for the second time. Varadkar will become Ireland's prime minister after the handover of power between the two main political partners in the three-party governing coalition. Even in his second stint in the role, Varadkar is still one of Ireland's youngest-ever leaders.

Varadkar, who is mixed-race and openly gay, served as a deputy PM and on Saturday (December 17), a Cabinet reshuffle is scheduled to take place. The role of Taoiseach and Tánaiste will rotate between current premier Micheal Martin's Fianna Fail and 43-year-old Varadkar's Fine Gael.

After the 2020 elections, the leaders of centre-right parties agreed to the rotating premiership as part of a coalition with Ireland's Greens following.

Varadkar was seen as a fresh face when he took the helm of governing Fine Gael in 2017. But, after two-and-a-half years as the prime minister, some of the critics claimed that he has lost his shine. There was a misfire at the polls in 2020 and controversies marred hi reputation as deputy premier.

Ahead of taking the charge, Varadkar told Fine Gael politicians that he would want assurances from those he appoints as ministers that they will run in the next general election.

Local reports have indicated that there might be no major shake-up around the Cabinet table. Also, the role of junior ministers is where the biggest changes will be seen.

In addition to the switching of seats between Martin and Varadkar, reports have stated that the roles at the Departments of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform will also swap between Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath.

(With inputs from agencies)

