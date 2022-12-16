Know Your Kava: The mystery drink that made former Australian Deputy PM throw up
Story highlights
What is the mystery drink that made Australia's former Deputy PM throw up, go cross-eyed and sleep for 14 hours straight after he consumed it, at a diplomatic do in Micronesia?
What is the mystery drink that made Australia's former Deputy PM throw up, go cross-eyed and sleep for 14 hours straight after he consumed it, at a diplomatic do in Micronesia?
Australia's former Deputy PM Michael McCormack was taken to hospital after he drank or rather gulped an entire bowl of Kava, during a diplomatic tour of Micronesia.
McCormack was part of a bipartisan Australian parliamentary delegation that was touring the Pacific region and they were visiting Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia to commemorate the 35th anniversary of bilateral relations, where they were treated to a medley of traditional dances and traditional drinks like Sakau, a form of Kava.
He claimed he went 'çross-eyed' and slept for 14 hours thereafter, according to a report in the Guardian. His ignorance of the local drink that was served to him, made him down an entire shell of Sakau, a traditional Micronesian Kava with sedative qualities made from the root of the pepper plant. Further reports in the Guardian say that he did so because he felt he was trying to be respectful of their traditions.
What is Kava really? It is said to not be alcoholic and yet have sedative, narcotic properties that can lower anxiety and also numb pain. Sakau what the locals in Micronesia call Kava is a drug that is made from the ground roots of the plant Piper methysticum, a member of the pepper family that also includes Black Pepper.
And the way to drink Kava varies from place to place. Like, In Fiji, one is advised to drink Kava in one gulp if possible. Perhaps former minister McCormack felt it would be the same everywhere!
According to Pohnpeian folklore, Sakau is supposed to be a gift from the gods and is usually served in a coconut shell, the state symbol of Pohnpei. It is made by pounding on the root of the Kava plant and then straining it through the bark of the sea hibiscus tree.
After he was taken to a local hospital for treatment for dehydration, he learned the hard way that Sakau is a much stronger version and one should sip it instead of gulping it.
It’s known for being one of the stronger Kavas and it is generally recommended that one should sip it because there is very little water added to the roots when making the drink. Since the root is in plentiful supply, the powder is rarely used and the hibiscus bark, which makes the Micronesian kava unique is known for its pain-numbing and heady qualities that can give one a nice feeling and a 'buzz' if consumed slowly.