Know Your Kava: The mystery drink that made former Australian Deputy PM throw up

Australia's former Deputy PM Michael McCormack was taken to hospital after he drank or rather gulped an entire bowl of Kava, during a diplomatic tour of Micronesia.

McCormack was part of a bipartisan Australian parliamentary delegation that was touring the Pacific region and they were visiting Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia to commemorate the 35th anniversary of bilateral relations, where they were treated to a medley of traditional dances and traditional drinks like Sakau, a form of Kava.

He claimed he went 'çross-eyed' and slept for 14 hours thereafter, according to a report in the Guardian. His ignorance of the local drink that was served to him, made him down an entire shell of Sakau, a traditional Micronesian Kava with sedative qualities made from the root of the pepper plant. Further reports in the Guardian say that he did so because he felt he was trying to be respectful of their traditions.

What is Kava really? It is said to not be alcoholic and yet have sedative, narcotic properties that can lower anxiety and also numb pain. Sakau what the locals in Micronesia call Kava is a drug that is made from the ground roots of the plant Piper methysticum, a member of the pepper family that also includes Black Pepper.

And the way to drink Kava varies from place to place. Like, In Fiji, one is advised to drink Kava in one gulp if possible. Perhaps former minister McCormack felt it would be the same everywhere!

According to Pohnpeian folklore, Sakau is supposed to be a gift from the gods and is usually served in a coconut shell, the state symbol of Pohnpei. It is made by pounding on the root of the Kava plant and then straining it through the bark of the sea hibiscus tree.

After he was taken to a local hospital for treatment for dehydration, he learned the hard way that Sakau is a much stronger version and one should sip it instead of gulping it.