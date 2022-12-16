Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming, How to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff match Live?

The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday evening (December 18). Before the summit clash, Croatia and Morocco will be in action as the two recently-eliminated teams will square off for the third-place playoff on Saturday evening (December 17). The match will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. Talking about the Luka Modric-led Croatian line-up, they bowed out of the mega event with a 3-0 loss at the hands of Lionel Messi-starrer Argentina in the first semi-final. So far, they defeated the likes of Canada, Brazil and Japan before their ouster in the last four round. Meanwhile, Morocco was one of the best sides in the competition until their dream got over with a 2-0 loss versus defending champion France in the second semi-final. Before their SF loss, they defeated teams such as Spain and Portugal and will like to end on a high with a third-place finish.

Both sides have already met in this World Cup, with the game ending in a 0-0 stalemate. It is to be noted that Croatia have played in the World Cup third-place playoff just once - in 1998. Back then, they emerged on top of the Netherlands to settle for the bronze medal. Morocco, on the other hand, have already scripted history by becoming the first-ever African and Arab team to enter the WC semi-finals. They will now aim to become the first nation in both regards to finish off with a bronze medal under their belt. Which side will sign off with an inspiring win? Before the encounter, here's all you need to know about the live-streaming details:

Where to watch the Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff match Live App & Live online Channel in India ?

Football fans in India can enjoy the Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff match on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels, while those who wish to stream online can watch it live on the Jio Cinema app or website.

Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff match details:

Date – Saturday, December 17, 2022

Time – 08:30PM IST

Venue – Lusail stadium Qatar

Live Telecast– Sports18

LIVE Streaming – Jio Cinema app

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Croatia vs Morocco full Squad:

Croatia full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Morocco full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun.

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane.