India: ISRO launched 177 satellites from 19 nations in last 5 years & earned millions

Over the last five years, the commercial arm of India's space agency has raked in millions in foreign revenue by launching satellites of customers from 19 nations. According to data revealed in India's Upper House of Parliament, the 177 foreign satellites launched in the last 19 years are from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the USA.

On a commercial basis, the Indian Space Research Organization has placed orbit satellites of varying sizes using primarily the PSLV launcher. "The foreign exchange revenue generated through the launching of these 177 foreign satellites from January 2018 to November 2022 is approximately 94 million USD and 46 million Euro" read the written reply of Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office.

#India launched 177 satellites from 19nations over the last 5yrs using PSLV & 1LVM3(Jan 18-Nov 22)



For this service, the commercial arm of #isro earned $94mn &Euro $46mn (This is despite #COVID19 induced halt)



Once SSLV is ops ready, it could bring in more $$#Parliament pic.twitter.com/0K7LQ8CKDW — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 16, 2022 ×

While the PSLV continues to be the mainstay of commercial launchers operated by India, the country recently used its heaviest rocket LVM3 or GSLV Mk3 on its maiden commercial mission. Carried out in October 2022, the mission involved orbiting 36 internet communication satellites of the UK-based firm OneWeb. This marked the entry of the LMV3 into the global commercial launch market, which has largely been dominated by a few space agencies or private firms from the US and Europe.