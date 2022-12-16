BBL 2022/23: Sydney Thunder all-out for just 15, register lowest-ever score in Men's T20 cricket

In one of the most shocking moments in the history of T20 cricket, BBL franchise Sydney Thunder bowled out on just 15 in their chase of 140 against Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing season, registering the lowest-ever total by a team in senior men's T20 cricket.

The right-arm pacer Henry Thornton picked up five wickets in his spell of 2.5 overs for 3 runs while fellow Strikers' bowler Wes Agar picked up four wickets for six runs in two overs. This is also for the first time in T20 cricket history that a team is bowled out inside the Powerplay itself.

Chasing 140 at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney Thunder lost their first four wickets in 13 balls with English opener Alex Hales and South African international Rilee Rossouw returning on 0 and 3, respectively.

Even before Thunder could think of a making a comeback in the game by building some partnerships, Henry and Agar ripped through their batting order with Thunder's number 10, Brendan Doggett scoring the highest (4) for the team.

Before this, the lowest score ever recorded in a T20 game was 21 by Turkey against Czech Republic in 2019.

Now with two wins in two games, Adelaide striker are on the top of points table with Sydney Thunder reeling at number 4 after one win and one embarrassing loss in this season of BBL.

Lowest-ever scores in Men's T20 cricket -