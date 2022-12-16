'New low even for Pakistan': India strongly condemns Bilawal Bhutto's comments

The Indian ministry of external affairs has condemned Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his latest comments, calling it a “new low even for Pakistan”. In a recent interview, Bhutto was asked about India calling Pakistan the “epicentre of terrorism” and he responded that "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives". The comment sparked a major controversy on social media with users criticising the politician and the Indian government has come out with an official statement about it.

"Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities!" the statement read.

"We wish that Pakistan's Foreign Minister would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UN Security Council to the testimony of Ms Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, the Foreign Minister was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan's role. Pakistan FM's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," it further added.

The workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi staged a protest near Pakistan’s embassy and even raised slogans against Bhutto. In response, the Delhi police had to put barricades in the area.

The comments were also criticised heavily by union ministers from the BJP.

"Maybe they (Pakistan) still feel the pain of 1971. His grandfather (Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former Pakistan President) wept when they lost," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.