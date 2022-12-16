'Lmfao', 'Looney Tunes': People react to Trump's bizarre NFT collection with hilarious memes
Story highlights
Social media users mocked Donald Trump's "major announcement" this week after the former president revealed that the big news was the launch of his own non-fungible token (NFT).
On Thursday, the former US President announced his next big pursuit ahead of the 2024 election and amused everyone: he released NFTs of himself! Yes, he did that again and then gave the world a reason to laugh at himself. His NFT collection was some poorly superimposed onto valorous figures like Superman and astronauts.
Since this announcement, people on social media have been mocking him with different memes and critics have been ridiculing his efforts on Twitter.
The limited-edition digital cards $99 each, are expected to showcase art depicting Trump's life and career. They are meant to be collected "very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting", he said.
Radio host Justin Barclay compared the announcement to the Ovaltine scene in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story when Ralphie discovers that a message he had long waited to uncover was a "crummy commercial."
Trump’s Major Announcement.. pic.twitter.com/EbJg9PeyXJ— Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) December 15, 2022
A Twitter user shared the commercial video of Trump in which he can be seen as a Superman and called it "hilarious".
Lmfao https://t.co/B6OJC4Na8X— The Chad (@SpacChad) December 15, 2022
The video begins with the announcement "This is Donald Trump", then after a few flashes and animations, he ripped open his shirt into a Superman-inspired 'T' on his costume. Then the video continued with Trump's boasting of himself as "your favourite President of all time".
The PEN USA Award winner, John Kiriakou wonders how someone can make a mockery of himself in front of the world, and called it "THIS is what the big announcement was".
Just when you thought this grifter couldn't humiliate himself any more than he already has, there's this. THIS is what the big announcement was. pic.twitter.com/npsjPNYpBA— John Kiriakou (@JohnKiriakou) December 15, 2022
People have recreated his NFTs with their own spice to it and mocked him brutally on social media. Take a look:
Here is another Donald Trump NFT card. This one is titled John Glutton. pic.twitter.com/9osOUYPhpZ— Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) December 15, 2022
Donald Trump after selling out NFT collection pic.twitter.com/dZ1hNgtGOk— marmuc❓ (@marmuc96) December 15, 2022
Just like Donald Trump, we minted an NFT collection of Donald Trump. But ours are a little more… honest. https://t.co/TqHwqujNZS pic.twitter.com/dLax5O2mUI— Davram (@davramdavram) December 16, 2022
Holy moly. I just spent time on the Donald Trump NFT collectable cards website and it is a journey inside the saddest psychosis you've ever seen. My God, it's looney tunes. I can't stop laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/QwVkcrXxQ5— KGChief (@KG_Chief) December 15, 2022
The much-hyped announcement seems to have left Trump’s fans disappointed or speechless. For everyone else, the ad is simply meme-able. Trump’s announcement of these NFTs, and his note that they can be purchased using cryptocurrency, comes while Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire burns and the market overall struggles to tread water.