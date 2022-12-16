'Lmfao', 'Looney Tunes': People react to Trump's bizarre NFT collection with hilarious memes

On Thursday, the former US President announced his next big pursuit ahead of the 2024 election and amused everyone: he released NFTs of himself! Yes, he did that again and then gave the world a reason to laugh at himself. His NFT collection was some poorly superimposed onto valorous figures like Superman and astronauts.

Since this announcement, people on social media have been mocking him with different memes and critics have been ridiculing his efforts on Twitter.

The limited-edition digital cards $99 each, are expected to showcase art depicting Trump's life and career. They are meant to be collected "very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting", he said.

Also Read | Trump unveils NFTs showing himself as cowboy, astronaut and more

Radio host Justin Barclay compared the announcement to the Ovaltine scene in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story when Ralphie discovers that a message he had long waited to uncover was a "crummy commercial."

A Twitter user shared the commercial video of Trump in which he can be seen as a Superman and called it "hilarious".

The video begins with the announcement "This is Donald Trump", then after a few flashes and animations, he ripped open his shirt into a Superman-inspired 'T' on his costume. Then the video continued with Trump's boasting of himself as "your favourite President of all time".

The PEN USA Award winner, John Kiriakou wonders how someone can make a mockery of himself in front of the world, and called it "THIS is what the big announcement was".

Just when you thought this grifter couldn't humiliate himself any more than he already has, there's this. THIS is what the big announcement was. pic.twitter.com/npsjPNYpBA — John Kiriakou (@JohnKiriakou) December 15, 2022 ×

People have recreated his NFTs with their own spice to it and mocked him brutally on social media. Take a look:

Here is another Donald Trump NFT card. This one is titled John Glutton. pic.twitter.com/9osOUYPhpZ — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) December 15, 2022 ×

Just like Donald Trump, we minted an NFT collection of Donald Trump. But ours are a little more… honest. https://t.co/TqHwqujNZS pic.twitter.com/dLax5O2mUI — Davram (@davramdavram) December 16, 2022 ×

Holy moly. I just spent time on the Donald Trump NFT collectable cards website and it is a journey inside the saddest psychosis you've ever seen. My God, it's looney tunes. I can't stop laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/QwVkcrXxQ5 — KGChief (@KG_Chief) December 15, 2022 ×