WATCH: Washington Post CEO announces impending layoffs, leaves meeting midway infuriating employees

At a town hall meeting on Wednesday, the CEO of The Washington Post, Fred Ryan, announced that there would be some layoffs in the first quarter of 2023 before leaving and skipping several important concerns from the audience.The Jeff Bezos-owned news organisation made the decision to shut shop on its Sunday magazine and lay off 11 employees.

Ryan left the meeting, which was scheduled to last an hour, as soon as he disclosed the information of the impending layoffs. Washington Post Guild, the newspaper's employee organisation, posted a video of the CEO appearing to duck questions from the worried employees.

“Today, we came into WaPo’s so-called town hall with questions about recent layoffs and the future of the company. Our publisher dropped a bombshell on us by announcing more layoffs and then walking out, refusing to answer any of our questions,” the Guild said in a series of tweets.

Today, we came into WaPo’s so-called town hall with questions about recent layoffs and the future of the company.



Our publisher dropped a bombshell on us by announcing more layoffs and then walking out, refusing to answer any of our questions. pic.twitter.com/ajNZsZKOBr — Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) December 14, 2022 ×

The CEO also stated that the renowned news organisation will reduce its employment by a "single-digit" proportion, affecting close to 2,500 employees.

Concerned employees could be heard asking questions on The Post's plan to protect people's jobs and reassure them.

“Why can’t our publisher give us the transparency we hold as the central tenet of this news organization? How can he turn his back on workers with urgent questions and valid concerns?" the Guild tweeted.

The Guild added that The Post employees have top notch skills, extensive experience, and institutional knowledge that make them unique.

(With inputs from agencies)