'Don't let this 200...' - Ishan Kishan's father reveals advice he gave to his son after his mammoth knock

Ishan Kishan made the headlines by slamming a memorable 210 in India's third and inconsequential ODI versus Bangladesh on December 10. Coming in place for injured Rohit Sharma, Kishan opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan and looked impressive from the word go. Losing Dhawan early, the swashbuckling left-hander stitched a mammoth 290-run second-wicket stand with Virat Kohli (113) to help India post 409-8 before KL Rahul & Co. won by a massive 227-run margin.

Kishan, thus, became only the fourth Indian to hit a double century in the 50-over format. Overall, he became only the seventh batter to join the elusive double-hundred club. After his splendid knock, Kishan's father recently revealed the advice he gave to him. Speaking to The Indian Express, Pranav Kumar Pandey -- Kishan's father -- said, "Jab century maarta hai mai jyada kuch nahi bolta, puri duniya se shabaashi mil rahi hoti hai (When he scores runs, I don’t say much to him because he receives the congratulatory message from everyone)."

"He called me after the match, and I told him, ‘next match you will again start from zero. Don’t let this double hundred get into your head," Pandey added. The 24-year-old Ishan wasn't part of India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad despite being in the scheme of things for quite long time. Recalling the conversation he had with his dejected son, post the T20 WC squad announcement, Pandey revealed, "He was dejected, he was tense, and I have never seen him like that ever. He is a fun-loving kid, but when he was not picked, he was sad. At home, he would not sleep; he would walk on the terrace at night."

"So one day, I sat him down and told him to stop feeling sorry for himself. From now on, your job should be to make sure that they don’t get an excuse to drop you. Let your bat do the talking; you are still very young. There is a 50-over World Cup next year; prepare for that and make all the opportunities count," Pandey signed off.