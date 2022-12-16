IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: 2 Crore Base Price List, Remaining Purse, Venue, Hotel Date, Time, LIVE Stream
IPL Auction 2023 6 days to go: Preparations for the world’s most-watched cricket tournament on the planet have begun as the auction process is on the horizon. The IPL mini-auction is slated to be held in India’s Kochi on December 23 where a total of 991 players will go under the hammer. Check here who all are in the 2 crore base price list, which is the highest bracket for this tournament auction.
IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: - Only 6 days are left for the much-awaited IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on 23 December at 2:30 pm IST.
The players are categorised based on their starting price, with Rs 2 crore being the highest bracket. Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore are the next two categories. Uncapped players can now list themselves at a base price of more than Rs 20 lakh.As many as 19 players are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore and no Indian player has put himself in this bracket.
This highest reserve price of Rs. 2 Crore features 19 overseas players, who choose this slot for themselves.
IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: Check 2 Crore Base Price Full List
|
List Sr. No.
|
2023 Set
|
First Name
|
Country
|
Specialism
|
C/U/A
|
Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|
1
|
BA1
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
South Africa
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
200
|
2
|
BA1
|
Kane Williamson
|
New Zealand
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
200
|
3
|
AL1
|
Sam Curran
|
England
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
200
|
4
|
AL1
|
Cameron Green
|
Australia
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
200
|
5
|
AL1
|
Jason Holder
|
West Indies
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
200
|
6
|
AL1
|
Ben Stokes
|
England
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
200
|
7
|
WK1
|
Tom Banton
|
England
|
WICKETKEEPER
|
Capped
|
200
|
8
|
WK1
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
West Indies
|
WICKETKEEPER
|
Capped
|
200
|
9
|
WK1
|
Phil Salt
|
England
|
WICKETKEEPER
|
Capped
|
200
|
10
|
FA1
|
Chris Jordan
|
England
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
200
|
11
|
FA1
|
Adam Milne
|
New Zealand
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
200
|
12
|
SP1
|
Adil Rashid
|
England
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
200
|
13
|
BA2
|
Travis Head
|
Australia
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
200
|
14
|
BA2
|
Rassie Van Der Dussen
|
South Africa
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
200
|
15
|
AL2
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
New Zealand
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
200
|
16
|
BA3
|
Chris Lynn
|
Australia
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
200
|
17
|
AL3
|
Jamie Overton
|
England
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
200
|
18
|
AL4
|
Craig Overton
|
England
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
200
|
19
|
FA4
|
Tymal Mills
|
England
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
200
IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go Check Full Details
Date: 23rd December 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kochi, India
Live: JioCinema
Live Telecast: Star Sports
What are the venues for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue
IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23
Which TV channels will IPL 2023 Auction broadcast?
IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How can Fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.
When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date
IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India
What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time
IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST
IPL 2023 Auction 6 Days to go: Remaining Purse
|
Team
|
Total money spent
|
Salary cap available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
Rs. 74.55 Cr
|
Rs. 20.45 Cr
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Rs. 75.55 Cr
|
Rs. 19.45 Cr
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
Rs. 75.75 Cr
|
Rs. 19.25 Cr
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
Rs. 87.95 Cr
|
Rs. 7.05 Cr
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
Rs. 71.65 Cr
|
Rs. 23.35 Cr
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Rs. 74.45 Cr
|
Rs. 20.55 Cr
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
Rs. 62.80 Cr
|
Rs. 32.20 Cr
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
Rs. 86.25 Cr
|
Rs. 8.75 Cr
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
Rs. 81.80 Cr
|
Rs. 13.20 Cr
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
Rs. 52.75 Cr
|
Rs. 42.25 Cr
IPL 2023 Auction 6 Days to go: Available slots
|
Team
|
Total Players
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots Available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
20
|
5
|
2
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
15
|
10
|
4
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
16
|
9
|
4
CLICK HERE to check the complete list of TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction
