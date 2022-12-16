ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: 2 Crore Base Price List, Remaining Purse, Venue, Hotel Date, Time, LIVE Stream

Kochi, India Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 17, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

IPL Auction 2023 6 days to go: Preparations for the world’s most-watched cricket tournament on the planet have begun as the auction process is on the horizon. The IPL mini-auction is slated to be held in India’s Kochi on December 23 where a total of 991 players will go under the hammer. Check here who all are in the 2 crore base price list, which is the highest bracket for this tournament auction. 

IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: - Only 6 days are left for the much-awaited IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on 23 December at 2:30 pm IST. 

The players are categorised based on their starting price, with Rs 2 crore being the highest bracket. Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore are the next two categories. Uncapped players can now list themselves at a base price of more than Rs 20 lakh.As many as 19 players are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore and no Indian player has put himself in this bracket. 

This highest reserve price of Rs. 2 Crore features 19 overseas players, who choose this slot for themselves. 

 

IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: Check 2 Crore Base Price Full List


 

List Sr. No.

2023 Set

First Name

Country

Specialism

C/U/A

Reserve Price Rs Lakh

1

BA1

Rilee Rossouw

South Africa

BATSMAN

Capped

200

2

BA1

Kane Williamson

New Zealand

BATSMAN

Capped

200

3

AL1

Sam Curran

England

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

200

4

AL1

Cameron Green

Australia

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

200

5

AL1

Jason Holder

West Indies

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

200

6

AL1

Ben Stokes

England

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

200

7

WK1

Tom Banton

England

WICKETKEEPER

Capped

200

8

WK1

Nicholas Pooran

West Indies

WICKETKEEPER

Capped

200

9

WK1

Phil Salt

England

WICKETKEEPER

Capped

200

10

FA1

Chris Jordan

England

BOWLER

Capped

200

11

FA1

Adam Milne

New Zealand

BOWLER

Capped

200

12

SP1

Adil Rashid

England

BOWLER

Capped

200

13

BA2

Travis Head

Australia

BATSMAN

Capped

200

14

BA2

Rassie Van Der Dussen

South Africa

BATSMAN

Capped

200

15

AL2

Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

200

16

BA3

Chris Lynn

Australia

BATSMAN

Capped

200

17

AL3

Jamie Overton

England

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

200

18

AL4

Craig Overton

England

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

200

19

FA4

Tymal Mills

England

BOWLER

Capped

200





 

IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go Check Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kochi, India
Live:  JioCinema
Live Telecast: Star Sports

What are the venues for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue

IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23

Which TV channels will IPL 2023 Auction broadcast?

IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can Fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION.  Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.

When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date

IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India

What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time

IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST

IPL 2023 Auction 6 Days to go: Remaining Purse

Team

Total money spent

Salary cap available

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Rs. 74.55 Cr

Rs. 20.45 Cr

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rs. 75.55 Cr

Rs. 19.45 Cr

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Rs. 75.75 Cr

Rs. 19.25 Cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rs. 87.95 Cr

Rs. 7.05 Cr

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rs. 71.65 Cr

Rs. 23.35 Cr

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rs. 74.45 Cr

Rs. 20.55 Cr

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rs. 62.80 Cr

Rs. 32.20 Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Rs. 86.25 Cr

Rs. 8.75 Cr

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rs. 81.80 Cr

Rs. 13.20 Cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Rs. 52.75 Cr

Rs. 42.25 Cr

 

IPL 2023 Auction 6 Days to go: Available slots 

Team

Total Players

Available Slots

Overseas Slots Available

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

18

7

2

Delhi Capitals (DC)

20

5

2

Gujarat Titans (GT)

18

7

3

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

14

11

3

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

15

10

4

Mumbai Indians (MI)

16

9

3

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

16

9

3

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

18

7

2

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

16

9

4

 

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

 

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

Franchise

No of Players

No of Overseas Players

Total  money spent (Rs.)

Salary cap available (Rs.)

Available Slots

Overseas Slots

CSK

18

6

74.55

20.45

7

2

DC

20

6

75.55

19.45

5

2

GT

18

5

75.75

19.25

7

3

KKR

14

5

87.95

7.05

11

3

LSG

15

4

71.65

23.35

10

4

MI

16

5

74.45

20.55

9

3

PBKS

16

5

62.8

32.2

9

3

RCB

18

6

86.25

8.75

7

2

RR

16

4

81.8

13.2

9

4

SRH

12

4

52.75

42.25

13

4

Total

163

50

743.5

206.5

87

30

 

 

CLICK HERE to check the complete list of TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse

CSK / RR / PBKS / DC / MI / KKR / RCB / SRH / GT / LSG

 

