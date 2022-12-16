IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: 2 Crore Base Price List, Remaining Purse, Venue, Hotel Date, Time, LIVE Stream

IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: - Only 6 days are left for the much-awaited IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on 23 December at 2:30 pm IST.

The players are categorised based on their starting price, with Rs 2 crore being the highest bracket. Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore are the next two categories. Uncapped players can now list themselves at a base price of more than Rs 20 lakh.As many as 19 players are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore and no Indian player has put himself in this bracket.

This highest reserve price of Rs. 2 Crore features 19 overseas players, who choose this slot for themselves.

IPL 2023 Auction 6 days to go: Check 2 Crore Base Price Full List





List Sr. No. 2023 Set First Name Country Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 BA1 Rilee Rossouw South Africa BATSMAN Capped 200 2 BA1 Kane Williamson New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 200 3 AL1 Sam Curran England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 4 AL1 Cameron Green Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 5 AL1 Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 6 AL1 Ben Stokes England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 7 WK1 Tom Banton England WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 8 WK1 Nicholas Pooran West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 9 WK1 Phil Salt England WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 10 FA1 Chris Jordan England BOWLER Capped 200 11 FA1 Adam Milne New Zealand BOWLER Capped 200 12 SP1 Adil Rashid England BOWLER Capped 200 13 BA2 Travis Head Australia BATSMAN Capped 200 14 BA2 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa BATSMAN Capped 200 15 AL2 Jimmy Neesham New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 16 BA3 Chris Lynn Australia BATSMAN Capped 200 17 AL3 Jamie Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 18 AL4 Craig Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 19 FA4 Tymal Mills England BOWLER Capped 200











Team Total money spent Salary cap available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs. 74.55 Cr Rs. 20.45 Cr Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs. 75.55 Cr Rs. 19.45 Cr Gujarat Titans (GT) Rs. 75.75 Cr Rs. 19.25 Cr Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rs. 87.95 Cr Rs. 7.05 Cr Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rs. 71.65 Cr Rs. 23.35 Cr Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs. 74.45 Cr Rs. 20.55 Cr Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs. 62.80 Cr Rs. 32.20 Cr Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rs. 86.25 Cr Rs. 8.75 Cr Rajasthan Royals (RR) Rs. 81.80 Cr Rs. 13.20 Cr Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs. 52.75 Cr Rs. 42.25 Cr

Team Total Players Available Slots Overseas Slots Available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 7 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 20 5 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 18 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 10 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 9 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 16 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 18 7 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 9 4

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

