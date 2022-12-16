World’s largest freestanding aquarium bursts in Berlin, leaving trail of destruction

World’s one of the largest freestanding aquariums placed in a hotel in central Berlin burst on Friday, spilling one million litres of water and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district.

The 14-metre-high cylindrical aquarium housed 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species.

According to reports, the incident at the AquaDom aquarium happened around 5.50 am (local time). The cause of the burst is being investigated.

There are claims that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but police spokesman Martin Stralau the cause of the incident was still being investigated, reports AP news agency.

Berlin police on Twitter said, “In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters.”

Berlin's public transport office said on Twitter that the nearby Karl-Liebknecht street has been partially closed off because there is "an extreme amount of water on the road".

#Berlin #Germany🇩🇪- AquaDom Sea Life, the world's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium bursts at the Radisson Blu Hotel in #Mitte; large volume of water and up to 1,500 tropical fish spilling out including onto the streets, VIZ and police have said (📹@niklas_scheele) pic.twitter.com/yZltPtLzL1 — CyclistAnons🚲 (@CyclistAnons) December 16, 2022 ×

The Berlin fire brigade has been rushed to the site even as there are reports of emergency responders being unable to access the ground floor of the building due to the debris.

A spokesperson of the Berlin fire brigade said that search and rescue dogs have also been sent to the scene.

More than 350 people, who are said to be staying at the hotel in the complex, have been asked to leave the premises immediately.

Police said that buses were dispatched to the complex to provide shelter for people leaving the hotel as outside temperatures in Berlin were around minus 7 degrees Celsius.

According to the operators, the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world. It was last modernized in 2020 and is a major tourist magnet in Berlin.

One of the major highlights of the attraction was the 10-minute elevator ride through the tank.

(With inputs from agencies)