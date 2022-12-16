Japan approves $320 billion defence overhaul, says China poses 'greatest strategic threat' 

The Japanese government on Friday (Dec 16) approved a major $320 billion military overhaul. This is one of the most significant defence money invested in decades by Japan.

The cabinet also described Beijing as "the greatest strategic challenge ever to securing the peace and stability of Japan," and a "serious concern" for the country.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week said, "Fundamentally strengthening our defence capabilities is the most urgent challenge in this severe security environment."

According to the defence documents, the present missile interception systems are insufficient and a "counter capacity is necessary." However, the documents ruled out the preemptive strikes and stated that the country is committed to "an exclusively defence-oriented policy."

The country vowed to spend two per cent of the GDP by 2027 on national security. It pledged to reshape its military command, and acquire new missiles for better enemy launches, AFP reported.

Polls suggested that Japan's shift amid concerns over growing China's military-geopolitical powers and North Korea's recent missile tests.

The government worries that Russia might encourage China to attack Taiwan and neighbouring Japanese islands.

To improve its counterstrike capability, Japan is expected to upgrade its existing current weaponry including buying US-made Tomahawk missiles.

(With inputs from agencies)