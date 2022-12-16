Australia vs South Africa Test series: From full schedule to telecast details - Everything you need to know

A lot of cricketing action is taking place across the globe. Australia, after an easy home series versus West Indies, will now host South Africa in a three-match Test series which gets underway on December 17. The South African tour comprises three Tests and two ODIs but all eyes will be on the red-ball assignments with the two sides favourites to reach the ICC World Test Championship final, to be held in mid 2023.

Talking about the Proteas, they won their last two Test series in Australia and will aim to make it three wins in a row. However, they last played a Test series Down Under six years back and, hence, Dean Elgar & Co. have a task in hand to keep their proud record intact. Australia, on the other hand, have been ruthless at home -- although they haven't found it easy hosting India and SA in the last decade -- and are coming into this series on the back of a spirited 2-0 win over the hapless Windies. Here's everything to know about the Australia vs South Africa Test series:

Full Schedule of Test series:

1st Test - December 17-21 at The Gabba, Brisbane

2nd Test - December 26-30, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

3rd Test - January 4-8, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cam Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman