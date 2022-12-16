PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: How to watch Pakistan vs England 3rd Test live online App-OTT, TV & mobile

Upon their return to Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, England first won the T20I series (4-3) and now have clinched the 3-match Test series 2-0 with the final Test scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 17th in Karachi. While the wins in both Rawalpindi and Multan were historic for many reasons, England's new-look Test team will aim to win the final match and clean sweep Pakistan at their home this time.

While England will be upbeat about their team's momentum going forward, Pakistan will like to win the match for ex-skipper Azhar Ali, who announced he is retiring from Tests after this final match of the series.

Ahead of the start of the third Test match in Karachi, we will know more about this game in detail.

So here's everything you need to know about Pakistan vs England 3rd Test -

Where to watch the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Live App & Live online Channel in India ?

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Date – Saturday, December 17, 2022

Time – 10:30 AM IST

Venue – National Stadium, Karachi

Live – Sony LIV

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Test full Squad:

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Keaton Jennings, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton

PAK vs ENG Test Series Schedule:



Dec 01 – Dec 05 Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - England won by 74 runs

Dec 09 – Dec 13 Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - England won by 26 runs