No significant concerns about conduct of Fiji poll: International observers

With the final results of the general election in Fiji still awaited, international observers said on Friday that they had no significant concerns about the conduct of the election, a day after opposition leaders called for a halt to the vote counting, alleging anomalies.

The situation in Fiji has been tense since voters exercised their franchise on Wednesday. On Wednesday night, the vote counting was marred by a glitch and provisional results were hidden from public view for four hours. The system was restored on Thursday.

As many as six opposition parties along with one of the largest churches in Fiji said that they have lost confidence in the counting process.

However, international observers have disputed claims of major problems. Rebekha Sharkie, one of the observers and Australian member of Parliament told AFP on Friday that they did not observe any significant irregularities or issues during pre-polling, postal voting or election day voting.

An interim report by the Multinational Observer Group found that Wednesday's glitches affected how numbers were displayed on the vote results app but did not indicate the counting system was impacted. "The error was resolved and the results app was restored after approximately four hours with corrected data," the group's report said.

Former Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, one of the contenders for the top post in this election, along with three other opposition leaders on Thursday demanded a halt to the vote counting and an urgent forensic audit. They threatened to boycott the next parliament if these demands were not met.

On Thursday, the ruling Fiji First party was leading the provisional results with 45.88% of votes at 7 am, ahead of the People's Alliance Party with 32.66% of votes, news agency Reuters reported. The National Federation Party had secured 9.29% of the votes. The final results of the election will be known by Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)



