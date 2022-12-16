TikTok boosts harmful content on suicide, eating disorder within minutes of someone joining it: Study

Researchers have found that TikTok’s algorithms are promoting videos about suicide and eating disorders to vulnerable teens within minutes after creating an account, as concerns over the impact of social media on mental health rise.

The report, published by the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) on Wednesday, in its findings claimed that a new TikTok user was exposed to harmful content in less than three minutes after creating an account. While it takes about five more minutes to find content on eating disorders.

These tests were done across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia by creating eight accounts, where the minimum user age is 13.

These accounts liked content about body image and mental health, following which the app recommended videos about losing weight and self-harm, including ones featuring pictures of models and idealised body types, images of razor blades and discussions of suicide.

When the researchers created accounts with user names that suggested a particular vulnerability to eating disorders that included the words “lose weight” the accounts were fed even more harmful content.

“The results are every parent’s nightmare: young people’s feeds are bombarded with harmful, harrowing content that can have a significant cumulative impact on their understanding of the world around them, and their physical and mental health,” Imran Ahmed, CEO of the CCDH, said in the report.

“It’s like being stuck in a hall of distorted mirrors where you’re constantly being told you’re ugly, you’re not good enough, maybe you should kill yourself,” Ahmed added.

The report was strongly criticised by TikTok, whose spokesperson termed it an inaccurate depiction of the viewing experience on the platform.

“This activity and resulting experience does not reflect genuine behaviour or viewing experiences of real people,” the TikTok spokesperson told CNN.

“We regularly consult with health experts, remove violations of our policies, and provide access to supportive resources for anyone in need. We’re mindful that triggering content is unique to each individual and remain focused on fostering a safe and comfortable space for everyone, including people who choose to share their recovery journeys or educate others on these important topics.”

(With inputs from agencies)