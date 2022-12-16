Fresh Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine in response to shellings in occupied Luhansk

A volley of Russian strikes hit several cities across Ukraine early Friday after air raids sirens were sounded across the region. At least two people were reportedly killed.

The Associated Press, citing Ukrainian authorities, said that there were explosions in at least three cities in Ukraine on Friday morning - Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih in the south and the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

“Explosions in Kharkiv for the second day in a row. An infrastructure facility was previously under missile attack. There may be electrical problems ... Be careful and stay in cover,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said via Telegram, according to a Google translate.

Terekhov said that the city is without electricity. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard in the Desnyan district and warned residents to take shelter.

Earlier, Mykolaiv region’s Governor Vitaly Kim said that 60 Russian missiles were sported heading to Ukrainian air space.

The fresh Russian strikes came in response to the Ukrainian shelling that left eight people dead and 23 injured in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region of Ukraine, Moscow-based TASS news agency reported on Friday.

The report quoting officials from Joint Centre of Control and Coordination —a ceasefire monitoring body set-up to help manage the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces after 2014 —stated that three US-made HIMARS rockets were fired at Lantrativka village at 04:10 local time (0210 GMT) on Friday morning.

The shellings destroyed a building in the village and as a result, people were trapped under the rubble, the report said citing a source in emergency services.

The head of the "people's militia" in Luhansk on his Telegram channel claimed that there were civilian casualties as a result of Ukrainian shelling on the town of Svatove on Friday morning. He provided no further details of the attack.

Ukraine forces shelled Russia-controlled Donetsk, Russian officials

There has been a wave of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russia is planning a wide-ranging offensive early in the new year

It is being expected that Russia might launch attacks in the eastern Donbas region, in the south, or even towards Kyiv.

Also read | 12 dead, over 20 missing following landslide at campsite near Kuala Lumpur

Speaking to the media, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed to have evidence of a new Russian offensive.

“The second part of the mobilisation, 150,000 approximately... do a minimum of three months to prepare. It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February, like last year. That's their plan," Reznikov told the Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)