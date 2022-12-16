FIFA World Cup Final: Wait, what? Is Lionel Messi INJURED before Argentina vs France tie?

After a riveting group stage, followed by a thrilling Round of 16 and closely-fought quarters and semi-finals, the FIFA World Cup has moved onto the finale with Argentina set to take on France on Sunday evening (December 18). With some big names rubbing shoulders against one another, the last game of the FIFA WC is set to be an enthralling affair as the battle for the coveted title heats up in Qatar.

Ahead of the marquee encounter, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, all eyes are on Lionel Messi. The Argentina captain, after his side's 3-0 win over Croatia, had confirmed that the Qatar final will be his last appearance in a World Cup clash. Hence, he will like to sign off on a high with a fairytale end to his WC career. Nonetheless, there is concerns among Argentina fans with Messi missing out on Thursday's (December 15) training session. Is Messi injured before the FIFA WC summit clash?

It is reported that Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had given all the starting XI from the semi-final clash the day off and, hence, Messi and many others weren't part of the recent training session. As per Foot Mercato, it is believed that he has been experiencing some discomfort in his hamstring -- which was evident in the semi-final as well -- but is in-line to feature in the World Cup final. Hence, there are no alarm bells ringing in the Argentina camp just yet with regard to Messi's fitness.