Fire in a residential building near Lyon, France kills 10, including 5 children

A fire in a residential building near the French city of Lyon has killed 10 people, including five children. A three-year-old was one of the victims. The blaze was reported from a seven-storey apartment building in Vaulx-en-Velin, a suburb of Lyon.

The local authority for the Lyon and Rhone region said the cause of the fire that broke out around 3 am was not known at this stage. Fourteen others have been injured in the incident and one of them is reported to be in serious condition.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters in Paris before heading to the scene that the five children were aged between three and 15.

"We do not know the cause of the fire and the investigation will be able to find out," he said.

"It's shocking and the toll is extremely heavy," he said.

Darmanin further added that he has talked to President Emmanuel Macron about the tragedy.

Two firefighters have also suffered light injuries in the blaze which broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread upwards, authorities said. The blaze has been put out. Nearly 170 firefighters had been deployed at the building.

A large security cordon was set up in the area and emergency services was at the scene busy with ambulances, trucks and flashing lights.

It was one of the coldest nights of the winter and the rescue operation took place in "difficult conditions", Darmanin said..

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE