Govinda Naam Mera, Code Name Tiranga, Jamie vs Britney, Ariyippu, OTT releases to watch this weekend

Some of the films will mesmerise you and leave you wanting more, while others will be a one-time viewing. Whatever the case may be, we give you a complete list of your weekend movie dosage, which includes both Bollywood and Hollywood films that you may see this weekend. So get yourself a reclining sofa and cuddle yourself under a blanket to begin the experience of binge-movie watching with your friends and family.

1. Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal has given several hits such as Uri The Surgical Strike, Baazi and Sardar Udham and now the actor is up for a digression. He dives into the field of humour with his upcoming production, 'Govinda Mera Naam'. The actor will share the screen alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. 'Govinda Mera Naam,' the latest B-town film, stars Vicky Kaushal as a typical 90s Bollywood leading guy. The film centres on Govinda Waghmare, a lovely man who strives to establish a balance between his wife and his lover. The movie will be an entertaining comedy of mistakes. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are among the cast members. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be released on Disney + Hotstar. The film will be available on 16 December.

2. Code Name: Tiranga

Code Name Tiranga stars two distinct actors: Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu. The film is an espionage action thriller about a spy on an unwavering and daring mission for her country in a race against time when sacrifice is her only option. Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala also star. The movie will release on Netflix OTT platform. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the movie will release on 16 December. 'Code Name Tiranga,' which was released in October in theatres, was a box office flop.

3. Jamie Vs Britney: The father Daughter Trial

Jamie Vs Britney: The father Daughter Trial follows life of Britney Spears after she is released from the contentious conservatorship administered by her father Jamie. For the first time in 13 years, Britney is suddenly able to express her opinions. However, others have questioned her sanity and her release due to her odd social media posts. The online series will attempt to go into a number of contentious issues, such as whether Jamie's decision to place Britney under conservatorship was a selfless move to save his mentally ill daughter, or whether it was a cunning plan to imprison her in order to keep the money coming in. This discovery+ international series examines the tale from two viewpoints and asks the essential question of what was the actual truth and what was merely absurd. On the Discovery+ OTT Platform, the web series will premiere. The release date is 16 December.

4. A storm for Christmas

A Storm for Christmas, in contrast to previous rom-coms or romantic movies, tells the tale of travellers and families who become stranded at an airport over the holiday season. Numerous flights at Oslo Airport were cancelled the day before Christmas as a result of a significant blizzard. Every individual who is stuck has a tale to tell, and there are many of them. The storylines all come together this year. Both parties come into contact when bad weather keeps people at an airport for the last few hours before Christmas. You can watch the movie on Netflix on 16 December. The cast includes Ida Elise Broch, Jan Gunnar Roise and Dennis Storhoi.

5. Ariyippu

A couple that works in a factory has a crisis brought on by a scandal which has unintended consequences for both their personal and professional life. The movie will debut on Netflix on December 16. The movie is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and the cast includes Danish Husain, Kannan Arunachalam, Kunchacko Boban, Faisal Malik, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Divya Prabha and Lovleen Mishra. Available on Netflix Ariyippu is one of the contenders for the Suvarna Chakoram at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Happy Binge Watching !