Rajinikanth wins hearts as he visits Dargah, Tirupati temple on same day

New Delhi Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Rajinikanth had first gone to seek blessings at the Tirupati temple following which he went to the Dargah accompanied with daughter Aishwaryaa and music composer AR Rahman.

Rajinikanth was spotted with AR Rahman earlier in the day as they visited Ameen Dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. 

Visuals of Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa at ‘suprabhatam seva’, the pre-dawn seva where hymns are recited as a ritual to wake up the Lord, are going viral. Later, they were offered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Post the temple visit, he told the media, Tirupati was a divine experience that cannot be expressed in words.

The superstar donned a kurta for the visit and sported a beard. Rajinikanth will be seen in a similar avatar in upcoming film ‘Jailer’.

