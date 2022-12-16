FIFA WC final, Argentina vs France H2H record: Who holds the advantage ahead of battle for coveted title?

The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday evening (December 18). France and Argentina will lock horns in what is expected to be an epic finale at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Argentina started their campaign with a loss to Saudi Arabia but have been on a five-match winning streak since then. Defending champions France, on the other hand, lost one match in the group stage -- to Tunisia -- but have been at their best to reach this far, beating the likes of England and a high-flying Morocco in the knockouts.

Ahead of the blockbuster finale between Argentina and France, here's which side holds the advantage in terms of head-to-head:

Both France and Argentina have met on 12 occasions overall. In the dozen face-offs, Argentina lead the French line-up 6-3 whereas the remaining three outings resulted in a draw. In World Cups, Albicieste once again holds the advantage with a 2-1 lead. For France, they have a lot of catching to do but can take confidence from the fact that they defeated the Argentine line-up in the 2018 edition, in Russia, by a 4-3 margin courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's blitz.