Confirmed! Trevor Noah to return as Grammy Awards host

After waving goodbye to his 'Daily Show,' comedian Trevor Noah is all set to return to the Grammy stage as a host. This would be the third time in a row that the South African comedian will take the stage as a host.



The Grammys took to their official Twitter handle to share the news. "Third time`s a charm! @Trevornoah is set to return as the 2023 #GRAMMYs host," their tweet read.



Sharing his excitement, Noah shared in an interview with Billboard. "One of my favourite things about the Grammys as a whole is that it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live," Variety quoted Noah as saying.

Emmy Award-winning comedian @Trevornoah will return as master of ceremonies for the 2023 #GRAMMYs, Music's Biggest Night. 🎵



The 65th GRAMMYs will be Noah's 3️⃣ rd time hosting.https://t.co/3k4hqEml7m — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 15, 2022 ×

"Brandi Carlile performing a song live and you`re hearing her voice and listening to her play her instruments -- there`s nothing like it. "You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make," the Primetime Emmy winner added.

Apart from hosting, he will also serve as a producer on the show.



This year's ceremony will take place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, a year after relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases.



The awards will be held on February 5 in Los Angeles.



Beyonce is the top nominee at the 65th Grammy Awards, which celebrates and honours the best of the music world. The singer has earned nine nominations, mostly for her album 'Renaissance' and one for 'Be Alive' from the film 'King Richard'. Read more here