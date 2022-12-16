Not for sale!: New York bans sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores to fight 'puppy mills'

New York bans the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores under a law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The step is taken in an attempt to fight commercial breeding operations of animals, aka "puppy mills".

The Democrat, Kathy Kochul said that the ban will help in protecting animals and safeguarding them from abuse and wholesale breeders.

Though New York is not the first state to introduce this ban on the selling of cats and dogs. California, Illinois and Maryland have also instituted similar bans on such sales. The law does not restrict pet stores from working with animal shelters to encourage adoptions, including rental space.

Why the ban on selling of cats, dogs and rabbits?

Hochul said in a statement on Thursday, "Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment".

Pet advocacy groups have long called for a full shutdown of facilities that raise and sell animals for profit, saying that animals are raised in inhumane conditions before they are shipped off to stores.

Another Democrat leader, Michael Gianaris said, "This is a very big deal. New York tends to be a big purchaser and profiteer of these mills, and we are trying to cut off the demand at a retail level". He added that the puppy mill industry treats animals "like commodities" and said, "there is no pet store not affected".

How people are reacting to the ban?

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Chief Executive Officer Matt Bershadker said it was a “historic win” for both animals and consumers. He said in a statement, "By ending the sale of cruelly bred puppy mill dogs in state pet shops, New York is shutting down the pipeline that enables retail sellers and commercial breeders to profit from unconscionable brutality".

Though some do not agree with the ban and argue that it will make it even more difficult for people to buy pets due to which black markets will flourish.

Jessica Selmer, president of People United to Protect Pet Integrity, said, "By ending licensed and regulated local pet stores, you will remove the people who vet breeders, insure the health of newly homed pets with established veterinarians, and guarantee the success of a new pet family".

Lisa Haney, who breeds dogs at her Buffalo home alongside her husband, said in support of the law, "One pet store near me, they get dogs from all over the Midwest and different large facilities, and you have no idea where they come from and who the breeder is. People are really clueless and take the puppy".

The law will come into effect in 2024 that will only let pet shops work instead with shelters to offer rescued or abandoned animals up for adoption.

(With inputs from agencies)

