'RRR' stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan lead 'Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World’ list

It’s that time of the year when we start rounding up lists of who made the most news (noise). One such list called the annual UK list of ‘Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World’ is out and not so surprisingly, ‘RRR’ stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan have jointly topped the list after what has been a spectacular year for the Indian actors.

The Telugu film stars have been ranked ahead of other South Asian stars for breaking many film records – two Golden Globe nominations for RRR and five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards.

On the selection, Asjad Nazir, Eastern Eye's Entertainment Editor who compiled the list, told PTI, “Jr NTR and Ram Charan breathed fire into cinema halls with RRR and ignited the kind of interest in commercial Indian films from a cross-cultural audience globally, including international media, not seen before.”

“It led to RRR campaigning in all the major categories for the 2023 Oscars, winning honours like the Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association and getting two Golden Globe nominations. The heroes also drew attention to regional language cinema in India, which resulted in multiple movie successes away from the commercial Bollywood space,” added Nazir.

Second on the list is Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for his film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which had a massive box office run in Pakistan and set a new bar for the country's cinema industry. He is also recognised for a winning appearance in the Disney+ superhero series ‘Ms Marvel’.