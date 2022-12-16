Shah Rukh Khan amid 'Pathaan' bikini outrage: Social media is divisive

Shah Rukh Khan attended the inaugural session of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival along with Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Taking to the stage, Indian superstar spoke of the perils of social media.

He said that social media has a “certain driven narrowness of view” and it makes the collective narrative “divisive and destructive”.

“Social media is often given by a certain driven narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption, and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

“Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now…Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in their simplest form as they are lived,” he added.

This statement comes at a time when Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ has become the butt of memes and jokes. Trolls have said derogatory things about the songs that have been released ahead of the film’s premiere. The film’s lead actress Deepika Padukone has come under the fire for wearing a bikini in one of the songs from the film.