Kennedy assassination: US makes fresh trove of thousands of documents public

The United States on Thursday (December 15) made thousands of documents related to John F Kennedy assassination public. The National Archives said that a total of 13,173 documents were brought into public domain. With this, said the Archives, 97 per cent of the Kennedy records are available to all. The White House has still held thousands of document back, citing national security concerns.

Former US president John F Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. The Warren Commission that investigated the assassination determined that the killing was carried out by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine sharpshooter. The commission said that Oswald was acting alone.

However, the official conclusion has done little to stop conspiracy theories over decades. These theories say that a more sinister plot was behind Kennedy's murder.

President Joe Biden said in a memorandum that a "limited" number of documents would continue to be held back at the request of unspecified "agencies."

Previous requests to withhold documents have come from the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Temporary continued postponement of public disclosure of such information is necessary to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations," Biden said.

Scholars studying the Kennedy assassination opine that it is unlikely that documents that are held back contain any bombshell revelation.

