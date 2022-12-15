Biden calls for African Union permanent seat in G20; plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday (December 15) that he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa, in what would be the first trip by a US president to the region since 2015.

Biden also called for an African Union permanent seat in G20 (Group of 20). The continent's only member in the bloc is South Africa. The US officials have also said that they have been in touch with India to discuss the inclusion African Union. India is the G20 host for 2023.

During the US-Africa leaders summit in Washington, Biden said, "We're all going to be seeing you and you're going to see a lot of us." Although, he did not specify the exact date or destination of the trip.

"Some of you invited me to your countries. I said, be careful what you wish for, because I may show up," the US president said.

The announcement comes after Biden's meeting with the leaders of African nations facing upcoming elections. The US president vowed to provide over $165 million to support elections and good governance in Africa.

The White House said in a statement on Thursday that Biden met on Wednesday with leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. The leaders discussed upcoming elections in the countries next year.

The White House also noted that the leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of African leaders and discussed a range of issues. They talked about the numerous challenges during holding elections, including foreign interference and political violence.

the summit began on Tuesday and African leaders from 49 countries and the African Union have gathered in Washington. the agenda is to discuss climate change, food security, trade partnerships and other issues.

