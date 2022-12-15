Portugal coach Fernando Santos leaves job following Qatar World Cup debacle

Following Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2022 exit in the quarterfinal stage, head coach Fernando Santos has left the job. Portugal made it to the last 8 of the Qatar World Cup after topping Group H (2 wins and 1 loss) and beating Switzerland 6-1 in the pre-quarters. Despite having the momentum on their side, Santos' Portugal failed to go past the quarterfinals where they suffered a shocking 0-1 loss at the hands of Morocco.

Moreover, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Santos didn't seem to be on the same page during the tournament as it looked like their relationship turned bitter after the group games ended. As a matter of fact, Santos started Ronaldo on bench in both pre-quarters and quarterfinal.

Though Portugal advanced to the last-8 with a more-than-comfortable win over the Swiss, the Euro 2016 winners struggled big time against Morocco, at least in the first half of the QF. Ronaldo, who was brought on in the second half did bring energy but couldn't inspire his team to win the match and cruise further.

Santos, who joined Portugal in 2014 as their head coach was criticised heavily for this tactics of his; although he later he doesn't regret taking the call of starting Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

“No, I don’t think so, no regrets. Cristiano is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets," Santos had said after the match against Morocco.