'We can't let another 9/11 of New York or 26/11 of Mumbai happen again': India

Indian Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday (December 15) said that the world cannot let another 9/11 of New York or 26/11 of Mumbai happen again in future.

Jaishankar issued a stern message on terrorism with a veiled reference to Pakistan and China. He said that the "contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active".

He was speaking during the UNSC briefing on 'Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts: Global counter-terrorism approach – principles & the way forward'.

The Indian foreign minister said that terrorism is an existential threat to international peace and security, which is not bound by borders, race, nationality, etc.

Jaishankar noted that the briefing was a part of India's ongoing efforts in the UN Security Council to re-invigorate its counter-terrorism agenda, which is overdue because the threat of terrorism has become even more serious.

While addressing the 15-nation Council, he said: "The threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da'esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates."

He said that at the other end of the spectrum are "lone wolf" attacks inspired by online "radicalisation and biases", but we cannot forget that old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia.

"The contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimise unpleasant realities, he added.

No individual state should endeavour to seek political gain from terrorism and none of us collectively should ever put up with such calculations. When it comes to tackling terrorism, we must overcome our political differences and manifest a zero-tolerance approach: EAM at UNSC pic.twitter.com/iGqNr6JUOB — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022 ×

Jaishankar also highlighted specific challenges with which the counter-terrorism architecture is grappling the world. He talked about the double standards in addressing counter-terrorism, which is leading to concerns of politicisation and countering threats from the misuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorists.

"Uniform criteria are not applied to sanctioning and prosecuting terrorists. It would seem sometimes that the ownership of terrorism is more important than its actual perpetration or its consequences," he said.

Jaishankar's remarks were a clear reference to those countries that have repeatedly blocked India's proposals to blacklist terrorists which are reportedly based on Pakistani soil.

