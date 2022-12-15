Missing IPL impacted my back pocket but benefitted me mentally, says Australia pacer Mitchell Starc

Ace Australia seamer Mitchell Starc is one of the few superstar players who have opted to stay away from playing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Out of the 15 seasons that have held, Starc has been part of just two, both for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The left-armer, every year during the IPL auction time, doesn't put his name ahead for some reason or the other; and this time as well, he alongside Pat Cummins have opted to stay away from IPL 2023 mini-auction, scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23rd.

While a lot of other players from his country itself have made millions by playing in this IPL, Starc admits staying away from this didn't really help him financially. Instead it helped him mentally and physically in terms of getting ample rest from too much of cricket being played these days.

Speaking to Cricket Australia ahead of Australia-South Africa Test series, that starts from December 17th at the Gabba, Starc said, "It's not been great for the back pocket. (But) it certainly helped my body. If I look at the last couple of years of Test cricket, that decision has certainly helped – just the holistic approach to life and being able to see that when both of us (him and Alyssa) have a little bit of time away from cricket. Mentally and physically it's been hugely beneficial and probably paid for itself."