Top 10 world news: Russia's installation of intercontinental missile, British nurses strike for pay, & more

In the latest, Russia has installed an intercontinental missile ahead of 'Strategic Forces' day. In a sign of the importance it attaches to its strategic nuclear deterrent, the Russian military has loaded a “Yars” ballistic missile into a silo launcher in the Kaluga region. Furthermore, National Health Service nurses in Britain staged a strike on Thursday, their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of year.

The Russian government has hinted towards nuclear retaliation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine but a video released by the military has sparked fears once again. In the video, which was released by the Ministry of Defence just days ahead of Russia’s “Day of Strategic Missile Forces”, the military could be seen loading a “Yars” intercontinental ballistic missile into a silo launcher in Kaluga.

In the official statement, the military confirmed that an “intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex was loaded into a silo launcher at the Kozelsky missile formation in the Kaluga region.”

UK nurses on Thursday staged a walkout in an unprecedented first of the two daylong strikes they term as the "last resort" in their fight for better wages and working conditions. Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are stopping work from 0800 to 2000 GMT after rejecting a government pay offer. The RCN's industrial action is just one of the many waves of stoppages by public and private sector employees.

Washington-based think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIC), has claimed that Vietnam has conducted major expansion in the South China Sea. The CSIS reported that Vietnam has conducted this expansion by dredging and landfill work at most of its outposts in South China, said a Reuters report.

CSIS's Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) said that these efforts include expanded landfill work at four features and new dredging at five others.

In the new left-right administration formed by Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen following a general election last month, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a former prime minister of Denmark, was chosen foreign minister on Thursday. After leaving the right-wing Liberal party to create his own center-right party, the Moderates, Rasmussen, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2015 to 2019, took office.

India doubled down on pushing reforms in the United Nations and proposed NORMS, or New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism, even as it reprimanded Pakistan and China on the issue of terrorism.

Presiding over the UN Security Council open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism', India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar without naming Pakistan, called out credentials of a country that harboured Osama bin Laden, the terror chief. Jaishankar also said that "multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators", reflecting China's continued blocking of UN sanctions on Pakistan-based terrorists.

The European Parliament has decided to recognise the 1930s starvation of millions of people in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin a “genocide”. The decision was taken after the members voted on the resolution and it was accepted by unanimous support. The legislature "recognises the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people".

The grammatical conundrum that academics have been unable decipher since the fifth century BC has been resolved by an Indian PhD student at Cambridge University. According to reports, Rishi Rajpopat, 27, has decrypted a book penned by Panini, a master of the Sanskrit language. According to academics, the Adhyyy of Panini, a system of rules for deriving or forming new words from root words, has contradicting principles, which has left many scholars perplexed about which rules to follow to produce new words.

