India successfully test fires Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile: Report

India on Thursday (December 15) successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile, the news agency ANI reported quoting defence sources. It has the capability of hitting targets beyond 5,000 km.

As quoted by the agency, the sources said, "The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile if required."

As per the reports, the launch was carried out at approximately 5:30pm (local time) from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The Indian defence ministry said that the missile can hit a target up to a range of 5,000 kilometres. It also has a very high degree of accuracy. The missile uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine.

As per the report, the ministry further stated that the successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that highlights the commitment to 'No First Use'.

