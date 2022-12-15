AUS vs SA 1st Test Live stream: How to Watch Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Live online App, TV & Mobile

AUS vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming: Australia will face South Africa in the first Test on Saturday (December 17). The two World Test Championship (WTC) leaders will square off in this exciting three-match Test series. Australia continues to lead the points table, and the gap has widened slightly. South Africa must win the series to have a realistic chance of reaching the WTC finals. South Africa has not lost a Test series in Australia since 2008. The Proteas have figured out how to play well on Australia's fast and bouncy pitches.

Where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Live App & Live online Channel in India ?



Australia vs South Africa 1st Test can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.



India

In India, Sony Network will telecast the live matches of Australia vs South Africa Test Series 2022 Live Streaming in Sony LIV



Australia

In Australia, Fox Cricket/Channel 7 will telecast the live matches of Australia vs South Africa Test Series 2022, and Live Streaming in Kayo/Foxtel Go

AUS vs SA 1st Test: Match Details

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test

Date – Saturday, December 17, 2022

Time – 05:50AM IST

Venue – The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia

Live – Sony LIV



AUS vs SA Test series full Squad:

Australia Squads: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa Squads: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo

AUS vs SA Test Series Schedule:

Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test The Gabba, Brisbane - Sat, Dec 17 – Wed, Dec 21, 5:50 AM IST

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - Mon, Dec 26 – Fri, Dec 30, 5:30 AM IST