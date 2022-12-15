One dead, 12 injured in fresh clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Balochistan border

Fresh clashes erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Afghan troops opened "indiscriminate firing" that resulted in the death of one and injured nearly 12, a defence source said on Thursday (Dec 15), Reuters reported. The latest firing shows mistrust between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the source, the firing took place in Balochistan's Chaman area, where children and women were also among the injured.

This is the second such incident reported of firing by the Afghan troops. A similar instance occurred on December 10, which claimed the lives of eight Pakistanis and one Afghan soldier along with 16 injured.

Both governments blamed each other for the attack. Taliban-led Afghanistan government took to Twitter and claimed that Pakistani forces had opened fire first.

Also known as Friendship Gate, Balochistan's border was closed after an armed Afghan crossed the border and opened fire which killed one soldier and injured two individuals, PTI reported.

Similarly, last month eight people, including two kids and three paramilitary soldiers, were injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province when some Afghans opened fire over a dispute.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,600 km border. Despite being neighbours, both countries have been in a territorial dispute.

