A prequel to English author AA Milne’s classic creation of children Winnie the Pooh is in development, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The project is taking inspiration from the 'Paddington' movies. Earlier, only Disney had the screen rights to Pooh Bear stories, but that ended after the character entered public domain last year. Notably, indie horror filmmaker Rhys Frake-Wakefield took the opportunity to write and direct an R-Rated slasher movie, 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' . The prequel treatment, we presume, will be geared towards children.

Mike de Seve will direct and co-write the film with John Reynolds.

Reynolds said in a statement, “We’re telling the surprising origin story of the ‘silly young bear’ and his friends, when they were still kids, in a way designed to connect with 21st-century kids."

de Seve said, “I think this unsinkable young cub is totally relatable for today’s kids, with his hell-bent craving for honey and his ludicrous schemes to get it. The whole gang is hilarious, and are even more hilarious as kids, we’re finding out.”

Meanwhile, the fans of Winnie the Pooh and supporting characters like Piglet and Tigger continue to observe 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' with a horrified fascination. It is a sick retelling of the short stories by Milne set in Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh and his friends had many adventurous together with their human friend Christopher Robin.

Christopher Robin, Pooh and others did have all those adventures in Robin's childhood in the film, but then the boy grew up and went to college. Pooh, Piglet, and others, meanwhile, went more and more hungry and became feral. Now, they have become so crazy that they terrorise a group of girls residing in a rural cabin.