Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide, autopsy report confirms

Stephen tWitch Boss, DJ of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' passed away on November 14. He was 40 years old. Hours later, his shocking death has ruled as suicide.



Stephen died from a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, there were "no signs of foul play."



His autopsy is done, and his body is ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker.



Stephen was found dead in a hotel room at the Oak Tree Inn in California. On Wednesday, a hotel maid found his dead body after he missed his check-out time. Later, the manager revealed that no sound of gunshots was heard by anyone.



No suicide note was found in the hotel except a small bag that he brought with him.



Soon after the news came out, Boss’s wife Allison Holker shared an emotional statement and said, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into." He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."



tWitch and Holker got married on Dec. 10, 2013, and recently the couple celebrated their night wedding anniversary.



Boss and Holker shared three children: Two daughters Weslie and Zaia, and a son Maddox.